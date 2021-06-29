VEREIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.
Shares of VER opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
