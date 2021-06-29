VEREIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.

Shares of VER opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.