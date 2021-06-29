Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ventas by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

