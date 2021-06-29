Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

