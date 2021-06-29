Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,201.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $8.70 or 0.00023799 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $27,201.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,926 coins and its circulating supply is 658,767 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.