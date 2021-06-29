Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.97. 80,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,228. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.