Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 14,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

