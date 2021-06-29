Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.