Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is First Mercantile Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,845. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

