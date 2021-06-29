Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.42. 172,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,768. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$25.72 and a 1-year high of C$31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.56.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

