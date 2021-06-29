Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

