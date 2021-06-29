Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Aenza S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AENZ stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

