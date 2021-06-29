Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,528 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $636.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.