Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $231,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.