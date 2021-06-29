Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

