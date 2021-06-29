Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLOWY. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Vallourec stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

