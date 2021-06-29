Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $84.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.65.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 186,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.