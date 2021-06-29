Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

