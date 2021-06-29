UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $84,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $286.61 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

