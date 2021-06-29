United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $206.77. 36,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,475. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.