United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,557. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

