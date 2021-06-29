United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

UMLGF stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

