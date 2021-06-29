UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

