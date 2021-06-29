Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $54,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 207.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

