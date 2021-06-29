UBS Group AG Sells 28,358 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bally’s worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BALY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.99 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.
