UBS Group AG Sells 28,358 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bally’s worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

BALY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.99 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

