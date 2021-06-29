UBS Group AG Sells 15,093 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.