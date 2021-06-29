UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,662 shares of company stock worth $5,024,747 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYGN opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

