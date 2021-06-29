UBS Group AG Has $3.16 Million Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3,404.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

