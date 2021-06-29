UBS Group AG Has $3.12 Million Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.78% of Athenex worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 1,895.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 128,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 893.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.