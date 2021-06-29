UBS Group AG Has $3.05 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 554,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,105,000 after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -674.92 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

