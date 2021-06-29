UBS Group AG Buys 3,908 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.