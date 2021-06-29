UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80.

