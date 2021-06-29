UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 125,831 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Chubb worth $343,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

