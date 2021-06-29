UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $324.45 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $324,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $87,957,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $336.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.52. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.