UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $374,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.