Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

