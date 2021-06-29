U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USEI opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

