U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

