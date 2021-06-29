Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $153.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TPTX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

