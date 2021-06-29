Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tronox worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $13,507,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.