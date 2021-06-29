Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $20.86

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $21.58. Triumph Group shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

