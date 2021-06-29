Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triterras and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 indie Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triterras currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triterras and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -65.67

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% indie Semiconductor N/A -23.13% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Triterras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triterras beats indie Semiconductor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

