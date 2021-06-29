Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $22.23. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

