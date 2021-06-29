Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $859.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.13 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

