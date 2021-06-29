Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $859.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.13 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.