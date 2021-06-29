Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 367 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

CABO stock opened at $1,897.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.