Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,804,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

