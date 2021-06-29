Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

