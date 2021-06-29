Trexquant Investment LP Invests $693,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

