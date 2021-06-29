Trexquant Investment LP Invests $602,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 36.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

