Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 555,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

