Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 333.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRMT stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.